‘People are just running off Coleman’ – Jamie Carragher thinks Everton’s Irish star not able for Premier League

Jamie Carragher does not think that Séamus Coleman is able to cut it at the top level of the Premier League anymore.

The fomrer Liverpool player says Everton’s players are “weak” and their defence, which features Republic of Ireland captain Coleman, is “a Championship back four” as the Sky Sports analyst ripped into their performance at Tottenham on Monday night.

Everton went in search of much-needed points on the road, but their poor form continued as they suffered a 5-0 defeat, and they remain 17th in the table, only one point clear of the bottom three.

“Whenever you see teams who are worst in the league away from home, the first thing that comes to mind is they’re weak and soft,” Carragher said. “That should never be Everton.

“I said that back four is Championship level but for Everton not to be physical, aggressive, making it tough… that’s what Everton have always been even when they’ve not been at the best.

“Allan can’t run, Donny van de Beek can’t run. Harry Kane, for one of the goals, runs past Michael Keane. Harry Kane is not a sprint champion. People are just running off [Seamus] Coleman. They’re weak physically, which is a problem for them right now.”

At half-time, Carragher said: "When we talk about a team... being too good to go down.

"Well that's because we look at Everton's strikers - Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin - this back-four is a Championship back-four.

"There's absolutely no doubt about this whatsoever.

"Séamus Coleman - I actually feel sorry for him - he's been a great full-back for Everton, but right now this is happening far too much, where people are just running in behind him.

"And that goes back to Everton's recruitment, that Seamus Coleman's still playing right now."

Frank Lampard pointed to problems he has inherited since taking charge of the team from Rafa Benitez in January.

“There are issues that are there before me, they don’t take care of themselves overnight, so we have to find a way of (getting) results to keep us in the league this year,” the manager said.

“We have to be positive about what we do, if anything is to be taken out of tonight, it is a nice jolt to show us that when we make those footballing errors it is not going to work for you.

“But we have got a lot of home games left, 13 games is a lot of points, so it is important that I remain positive but we can’t shy away from mistakes made tonight.”

Everton play Wolves on Sunday at Goodison Park before the visit of relegation rivals Newcastle next Thursday.

Carragher added: “If their next two home games don’t go well, they’ve got massive problems. With what’s going on behind the scenes, what’s going on with the stadium, teetering around financial fair play, which was why they couldn’t bring in new players last summer.

“Frank said he’s looking forward to the next two games. If they don’t win them, I think they’ve got a massive problem in terms of going down.”