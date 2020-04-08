Pay-cut stalemate is ended as Premier League stars launch #PlayersTogether group to raise money for NHS

A number of Premier League stars have joined forces to create an initiative called #PlayersTogether which aims to raise funds for NHS charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Top-flight professionals have come under fire after some clubs placed non-playing staff on the Government's furlough scheme, with health secretary Matt Hancock last week calling for Premier League players to take a pay cut.

Premier League clubs proposed wage cuts of around 30 per cent to ease the financial burden caused by the crisis but talks over the weekend with the Professional Footballers' Association and the League Managers Association failed to reach a resolution.

However, a statement posted by a number of Premier League players, including England captain Harry Kane, said: "We can confirm that after extensive conversations between a huge number of players from all Premier League clubs we have created our own collective player initiative, #PlayersTogether, and have partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT) in order to assist them in generating and distributing funds quickly and efficiently to where they are needed most."

PA Media