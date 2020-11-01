Paul Pogba should be offloaded - there's no place for him in Solskjaer's plans

WELL, that was more like it from Manchester United last Wednesday night.

A 5-0 win over RB Leipzig, who played in the Champions League semi-final in August, was a serious statement of intent.

Now they have to back it up today, against an Arsenal side which is definitely improving under Mikel Arteta’s guidance.

The fixtures computer did Arsenal no favours this season.

The campaign may only be a few weeks old, but already the Gunners have been to Anfield and to the Etihad and now they must travel to Old Trafford – and in the middle of a three-week European block as well.

Against both Liverpool and Manchester City away, Arsenal were compact, assured and looked very capable, and dangerous, on the break. Even if they got no points from either match.

They’ll play exactly the same way today and United will know that and have to be ready for it.

So which United will turn up? The vibrant team of the Leipzig game or the Red Devils who bored the pants off us last weekend against Chelsea?

I don’t know the answer and that is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s problem.

Never mind the whole team being inconsistent, the manager doesn’t know what he will get from individual players from match to match.

Some games Harry Maguire looks assured and competent, next time out he looks like an accident waiting to happen.

And you can write that down for David de Gea in goal too.

Up front, some weeks any, or all, of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood look like they could take apart any team in the world.

The next they look lifeless and uninspired.

Read More

That can happen with young players like Rashford and Greenwood as they develop.

It was interesting to hear Ole having to defend Greenwood in the media last week about rumours that his time-keeping wasn’t the best and that there were other issues around the lad.

Such stuff brings me back to Roy Keane and his complaints about young players making it in first-team dressing rooms.

Suddenly they are more interested in flash cars and fancy watches than amassing medals in their pockets.

It’s a growing phase that these young lads have to be guided through as they begin to find a lot of money in their bank accounts every month.

Ole was there himself not so long ago, he has to get these young lads back onside, as it were.

Two more points about United as they go forward. One, Bruno Fernandes is the exception to the rule that says you can’t get a decent player in the January transfer window.

The Portuguese midfielder has been excellent for United since joining them last January.

He looks a real steal when you see the lunatic money spent on unproven players during the summer window.

And, secondly, I am more convinced than ever that United should have taken the financial hit on Paul Pogba and moved him out of the club during the summer.

No matter how much it hurt their balance sheet.

Pogba, or perhaps his agent, was at it again about ten days ago, mumbling about how it has always been a dream to play at Real Madrid.

But then he was at that when a Juventus player, musing on how he would love to go to back to Old Trafford, that he had unfinished business there.

The big problem seems to be that there is no room for him in the tactical scheme favoured for United by Solskjaer.

This sees United using two sitting midfielders, Scott McTominay and Fred, one attacking midfielder in Fernandes and then he turns loose any three of his attacking talent, with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Daniel James and even Juan Mata to back up the trio already mentioned.

The argument being that as long as ‘the sitters’ give the back four plenty of protection, Fernandes and whoever is playing from among the ample attacking force, ought to score enough goals to win any game.

There’s no room there for Paul Pogba to play as a link man, taking the ball from the back and ushering it forward.

And anyway, Paul’s style of sometimes ambling around the pitch may be fine in Serie A or La Liga, but it won’t cut the mustard in the Premier League.

In every match in that competition you have to earn the right to play football.

No matter how ‘big’ a team you are against any ‘small’ team, the underdogs will make you fight for every ball until your class proves good enough to win the match.

In England there is no room for players not breaking sweat.

We learned little enough about Arsenal on Thursday night when a more or less second team beat Dundalk.

The one thing that it did for Arteta’s planning is that it means his top players are well rested for this afternoon’s challenge.

Kudos to Dundalk who hung in there and weren’t overwhelmed in their Europa League tie – which they could have been when the Gunners got that third goal straight after half-time.

I feared for them then, that this game could get very messy.

But no, Dundalk held their shape and kept Arsenal out for the rest of the match.

It was a very professional second-half show from Dundalk’s players.

As for a prediction for today, well I’m tempted to go for a United win – but with no great conviction.

Is it because of the lack of crowds this season? The results seem to be all over the place.

You have Aston Villa beating Liverpool 7-2 and then being spanked by Leeds in their next home game.

Manchester City concede five goals in a match and then United concede six, and then there were Liverpool’s not-so-magnificent seven shipped at Villa Park.

There were no 0-0 draws in the Premier League for weeks, and now we’ve had a spate of them together.

I’d hate to be one of the many people who backs trebles or accumulators on the football every weekend, because there is no pattern at all to the results. The bookies must be rolling in money.

All these strange results tell me that a club won’t need 100 points to win the Premier League this term.

More like 85 would do it, as even the best teams are drawing and losing games they really ought to be winning.

Maybe it will settle down soon and some club will go on a ten-match winning streak to open up a serious gap at the top of the table.

Somehow, for the reasons I’ve outlined, I can’t see that being Manchester United.

But maybe a win this afternoon will at least point them in the direction of more consistent performances first, and then results second.