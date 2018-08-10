Paul Pogba was handed the captain's armband as Manchester United kicked off the Premier League campaign against Leicester.

Paul Pogba gets captain's armband and scores after just two minutes for Man United in Premier League opener

Having returned from the World Cup to intense speculation about his happiness under manager Jose Mourinho, the France midfielder was named skipper of a side that included debutant Fred.

And what a start it was for Pogba and United as Mourinho's men were handed a penalty after just 90 seconds. Pogba stepped up and following a lengthy, stop-start run up, buried the ball into the net.

Recent United target Harry Maguire lined up in defence for visitors Leicester, who had England striker Jamie Vardy on the bench as James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira made their debuts.

