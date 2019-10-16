Paul Pogba and David de Gea ruled out of Manchester United's clash with Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and goalkeeper David de Gea have been ruled out of Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Pogba has been battling an ankle problem and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the 26-year-old has suffered a setback in his recovery.

De Gea suffered a groin strain in Soain's Euro 2020 qualifier in Sweden on Tuesday night.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports: "Paul had an injury, he came back, he worked really hard. He came back and played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier.

Spain's goalkeeper David de Gea reacts to the Euro 2020 Group F qualifier against Sweden in Stockholm, Sweden.

"He had a scan after the Arsenal game and maybe needed a few weeks' rest in a boot so hopefully he won't be too long, but he won't make this game, no."

"David needs a scan," Solskjaer added. "I think he'll be out. It certainly looked like it anyway judging on last night so it's just one of those things."

