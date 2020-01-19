Paul McGrath: 'I could look a fool but Man United will end possibility of Liverpool doing an 'Invincibles' season'

I say Manchester United will end the possibility of Liverpool doing an 'Invincibles' season by winning at Anfield this afternoon.

Of course, the Scousers will still win the title, but this afternoon might be the match in which all of Manchester United's players actually turn up and play well together.

By doing so, they would get the fans off their back and point the club forward towards a better place.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer referred last week to chanting at Old Trafford attacking the club's board. That it was not the United way.

Well, I guarantee you that if United can bring Liverpool's long unbeaten run to an end – and remember the Red Devils are the only team to take a point off Liverpool this season – everything at the club will seem rosy in the garden.

No one will be complaining about the lack of signings or injuries, or want away players. They will just be delighted to have put even a modest dent in the great season that their biggest rivals are enjoying.

Faithful

Yes, you read that correctly, Liverpool remain the one team Manchester United's faithful want to beat each season – not their sky-blue clad neighbours.

For United to win, everything will have to go right. That's what makes it a long-shot, that's why I am swinging in the breeze on that limb of a tree this morning.

Goalkeeper David de Gea will have to cut out the howlers, Harry Maguire will have to lead the defence with confidence and concentration for every one of the 96 or 97 minutes that the game will last.

Manchester United's midfield will have to put it up to Liverpool's excellent trio in that area, whatever trio Jurgen Klopp selects for the league leaders.

And United will have to get it all together in attack and finally turn chances created into goals.

Doing just that has been a massive issue for United all season – they are making the goal chances, they are not taking enough of them.

This afternoon you just know that a thriving home side is going to restrict United to two, maybe three, goal chances at most.

So there has to be a clinical conversion rate, something that has been beyond United this season, but that's what I mean about everything clicking on the one day.

Rashford's fitness for the game will be a huge issue. He has scored 11 times in all competitions since the start of December.

The England man is in cracking form and clearly a threat to any defence if fit – even a defence with the speedy Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez aboard.

You almost get the feeling that if Solskjaer believes Rashford can give him even an hour today, that would be great.

It would be more important to have their lead striker for this one than for Wednesday's 'miracle' job at the Etihad where United will attempt to retrieve a 3-1 deficit in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

See what I mean about Liverpool mattering more than Manchester City?

Of course, I could be left looking like a complete fool with this prediction.

With both sides so good on the counter-attack, getting the first goal is going to be massive.

If it is Liverpool who strike the net first, then United could be wide open for a full game of severe punishment at the feet of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The managers will be well aware of the importance of that first goal and so I expect the opening phase of the game will be cagey.

Phoney

Both sides will be feeling each other out and looking to see are the opposition doing anything different.

After that 'phoney war' it will open out and that is where United have to be so careful.

From there what they really need is for de Gea to have the sort of day that once saw him rated the best goalkeeper in the world.

It will be heart-breaking for United's players if they get to an hour played with the match still scoreless, only to see the Spaniard not make a save that he should have and Liverpool end up with a soft lead.

That's the pessimistic outlook. But I'm an optimist and I really believe United can pull together and do something for their season.

Online Editors