Patched-up Foxes salvage point at Burnley

Burnley 1 Leicester City 1

Depleted but not defeated, Leicester limped out of Turf Moor with a draw. Under other circumstances, it would have felt like two points dropped. Here, it seemed like one gained.

Lacking seven injured players, trailing for half an hour, they avoided a third consecutive loss, which would have made it their worst run under Brendan Rodgers. Minus Harvey Barnes, shorn of James Maddison and with an out-of-sorts Jamie Vardy stuck on one goal since Christmas, they conjured a wonderful equaliser from Kelechi Iheanacho.

Leicester have still only lost one away league game at Anfield this season but they needed the assistance of the woodwork and their goalkeeper to maintain that record. Not content with providing much of the soundtrack at Turf Moor with his constant commentary, Kasper Schmeichel offered some of the talking points.

His agility saved Leicester when Burnley troubled his makeshift defence. Sean Dyche’s side produced one of their best performances of the season. In their fourth straight home draw, they will rarely play better without winning.

They started superbly. Dyche’s surprise decision to prefer Matej Vydra to Jay Rodriguez was soon justified when the Czech scored his first league goal for 375 days. Rodgers had to improvise, using Wilfred Ndidi at the heart of a back three but the auxiliary defender was found wanting, even if his replacement in midfield was still more culpable. Hamza Choudhury under-hit a pass back to Ndidi, he was too slow to react and Vydra nipped in to dart past him and dispatch a shot beyond Schmeichel.

Yet after Choudhury spurned the chance of redemption, miscuing a volley when Timothy Castagne found him with a wonderful cross, Leicester delivered an equaliser. Ndidi showed his passing range by chipping a pass over the Burnley defence for his Nigerian compatriot Iheanacho to connect beautifully with a volley that flew over the head of Nick Pope.

Four years into his Foxes career, this was just the 11th league goal the £25 million forward has scored. But what he has lacked in quantity, he made up for in quality. It was brilliant. He overshadowed Vardy, thudding a shot into the advertising hoardings earlier and releasing Youri Tielemans when the midfielder had a shot tipped over by Pope.

But as Leicester’s new-look defence struggled to contain the irrepressible Dwight McNeil and to out-jump Chris Wood, they became reliant on Schmeichel to save them.

