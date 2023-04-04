| 9.2°C Dublin

Past glories are saving me from the sack – Jurgen Klopp

Ahead of his side’s match at Chelsea, Liverpool manager says he could easily have suffered the same fate as Graham Potter

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

Chris Bascombe

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he is living off former glories having escaped the sacking epidemic which saw two more high-profile casualties at the weekend.

Klopp began his pre-match press briefing before his side’s trip to Chelsea by saying “the elephant in the room” is that he is still in work while Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers were dismissed from their respective jobs at Stamford Bridge and Leicester City.

