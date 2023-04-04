Past glories are saving me from the sack – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he is living off former glories having escaped the sacking epidemic which saw two more high-profile casualties at the weekend.

Klopp began his pre-match press briefing before his side’s trip to Chelsea by saying “the elephant in the room” is that he is still in work while Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers were dismissed from their respective jobs at Stamford Bridge and Leicester City.

Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have complete faith in Klopp’s capacity to lead a Kop revival next season – the forward planning is already advancing to put a miserable campaign behind them – but the coach offered an honest appraisal of his situation.

“I am aware of the fact I am sitting here because of the past, not because of what we did this season,” said Klopp.

“If it was my first season it would be slightly different. Yes, we have smart owners and they know about the situation, but to be 100pc honest, you had better ask them why that is the case.”

Asked if he was afraid John W Henry and his FSG partners might lose patience, Klopp said: “No, but I don’t think that Graham was afraid. But there is no need for being afraid.

​“I am here to deliver. I am not here as a talisman or whatever or for murals. I am here to deliver. I know that 100 per cent.

“I know as well I am still here for what happened in the last few years. I don’t like that fact and pretty much I have to rely on that. Is it right or not?

“We will see that in the future, but I am fully in, there is no doubt about it. We have to sort it out.

“We cannot continue playing like we do from time to time. That is not allowed. I am really disappointed about us, that we do these kinds of things, but it happened and now we have to find a way out. That is what we are constantly working on.”

Liverpool and Chelsea meet tonight as the two biggest Premier League underachievers of the season with two contrasting executive responses to their poor form.

The Todd Boehly era at Chelsea has begun as trigger happy as Roman Abramovich’s, the difference being there is yet to be a boom to go with the bust accompanying frequent managerial changes.

Klopp, meanwhile, can count on his board’s complete loyalty as he vows to reverse the worrying slump which means he is running out of time to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Liverpool manager’s remarks about being lucky to still be in work can be interpreted more as gallows humour.

Behind the scenes he is fully aware FSG see him as the solution rather than the source of Liverpool’s recent problems.

The promise of such stability through ‘wind and rain’ as much as the sunnier times is one of the reasons Klopp has signed so many contract extensions.

As he seeks a radical improvement from a lowly position, he can use the experience of a near identical situation two years ago.

Liverpool were eighth with 11 fixtures remaining in the 2020/’21 campaign, seven points from the top four and 10 behind third-placed Leicester City. They rallied to finish third. Now they are seventh, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United.

Whether Klopp’s side have the belief or form to embark on a similar run is questionable, but such pedigree explains why even amid the debris of Saturday’s deflating defeat to Manchester City all the messaging from the executive branch of Anfield is about trusting the manager to lead the recovery rather than following the path of those who have overseen 12 sackings in the most brutal Premier League season ever.

Not for the first time this season, Klopp held a post-match debrief at the club’s AXA Training Centre following a miserable away defeat, Manchester City’s dominant win a chastening afternoon.

However, he said the summit was normal, although he confirmed he was ready to rethink his starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

“There will be changes, definitely,” said Klopp. “Games like this have an impact. You might lose even more confidence, but the desire to show a reaction is there.

“The boys are still good people and they want to show a reaction – 100pc. But the short turnaround is a problem. I have no idea who we can line up with.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea interim boss Bruno Saltor expressed his sadness at the departure of Graham Potter, but promised to do his best for tonight’s visit of Liverpool.

The decision to remove Potter was taken by Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart with the unanimous backing of Todd Boehly and co-owner Behdad Eghbali.

Billy Reid has joined Potter in leaving, but ex-Brighton full-back Bruno has remained in post alongside Bjorn Hamberg, goalkeeper coach Ben Roberts and recruitment specialist Kyle Macaulay.

“I just spoke to Graham five minutes ago,” Bruno revealed at the start of his press conference. “Obviously it’s been a difficult 24 hours for all of us, for the staff, for the families and now we just have to deal with the situation.

“It is a sad day. A sad day for staff because Graham and Billy leaving, two top coaches, top people, top human beings.

“How I see it is I have to be the most professional I can, try to help the players, guide the players to prepare the game the best we can.

“If I am here right now it’s because Graham and the club, they thought it was the right step and I’m here just trying to help the club and trying to be the most professional I can.”

