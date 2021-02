Ozan Kabak to make Liverpool debut in crunch tie at Leicester

Jurgen Klopp has named his new signing Ozan Kabak in his starting team for today’s Premier League clash at Leicester City.

Kabak, a January transfer window loan signing from German club Schalke 04, makes his debut alongside makeshift centre-back Jordan Henderson at the heart of the Reds defence.

The 20-year-old Turkish international has already made 40 appearances for Schalke and faces a baptism of fire on his Liverpool debut, coming up against a high-flying Foxes side that includes Jamie Vardy.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy. Subs: Ward, Iheanacho, Perez, Under, Choudhury, Mendy, Fuchs, Thomas, Daley-Campbell.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Thiago, Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Rhys Williams, Phillips, Clarkson, Neco Williams.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

