Outstanding Gallagher propels Benitez back into crisis mode

The crisis is back at Everton. Not that it ever really went away. Rafael Benitez may be winning a power battle off the pitch but his team – and he will argue it is not yet his team – are being outfought and outplayed on it. And the fans did not hold back.

At times, this was as dismal as it can get. Everton lacked intensity, started slowly, were too cautious and gave away the ball. And they were at fault for all three of Palace’s goals. It was summed up by the third, the second of the game from the outstanding Conor Gallagher, as Everton should have been chasing an unlikely equaliser deep into injury time.

Instead, Séamus Coleman made a mess of a quickly taken free-kick by the corner flag, Andre Gomes made an even greater mess of trying to control the ball just outside his penalty area, and Gallagher stole it away, took two touches and buried a fierce right-foot shot high into the corner of the net.

The midfielder, with an effervescent style, a relentlessness and a bit of devilment, has scored six goals and provided three assists in the league. His nine goal involvements are the most of any player aged 21 or under.

It was a result that arrested Palace’s own slide, having lost their previous three league games, and they achieved it playing the kind of thrilling football Patrick Vieira is determined to deliver.

Benitez also had to contend with dissent – and boos. Richarlison reacted angrily to being substituted just before the hour and the decision riled some Everton fans, even if his replacement, Salomon Rondon, scored to provide unlikely hope.

“It wasn’t helping with the arms,” Benitez lamented of the Brazilian’s petulance as he gestured towards the bench. The manager later claimed the striker had a calf injury, adding: “I said we could change him at half-time and nothing would happen. He wasn’t doing too much in the second half . . . You try to protect a player and it goes against you.”

And of the boos? “When you are disappointed because the team is not doing well you can be emotional . . . to be sure, we understand, we tried to do the best for the team.”

It did not look like that, at times, but there was a sliver of hope with the revelation that Dominic Calvert-Lewin may be just a couple of weeks from making his desperately needed return.

Benitez has seen director of football Marcel Brands go and other key staff members ousted, and he is far from safe himself, despite the public pronouncements of majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, and certainly not if Everton continue to perform as dismally. At the end, he looked apoplectic – as well he might.

The advantage that Gallagher delivered before half-time was the minimum Palace deserved. They had gone at Everton, they had dominated, created chances, played exciting attacking football – and they had been wasteful. That was until, after all that, the lead was gifted to them through a poor touch by, of all people, Demarai Gray, whose pass back to Michael Keane fell short, allowing Jordan Ayew to seize on it. After a step-over he pulled his cross back to Gallagher, who swept it into the net.

Before that, Palace, fluent and on the front foot, had spurned opportunities. Everton were holding on. This was grim stuff from them and they were sent out early for the second half.

It made no difference. Gallagher twice went close as Everton were overwhelmed, Will Hughes was showboating on his league debut for Palace and a second goal was inevitable. And so it arrived as Everton allowed a Hughes corner to run all the way through to James Tomkins at the far post and he stabbed it home.

Game over? Everton needed a response and it was Rondon who provided it as he laid off to Abdoulaye Doucoure, whose shot was charged down only for it to spin back into Rondon’s path as he forced it home.

Remarkably, Everton had two chances to draw level. Andros Townsend’s shot was blocked by substitute Jeffrey Schlupp, and Vicente Guaita excelled as he palmed out a low drive across goal from another replacement, Anthony Gordon.

A point for Everton would have been undeserved – but Gallagher banished those anxieties with his second goal.

