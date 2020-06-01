Opening weekend, top four showdowns and relegation fights - the matches that lie in wait as the Premier League returns

Liverpool's Adam Lallana and Everton's Richarlison jossle for possession. Both clubs are set to meet again on the opening weekend of the restarted Premier League. Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble

It was a restart plan that appeared to be running out of steam just two weeks ago, but football is about to explode back into our lives in spectacular fashion.

With English schools set to open their doors to students and most businesses set to start trading on June 15 as they look to find a way out of the Covid-19 crisis, the objectors to the resumption of the Premier League have been forced to abandon their efforts to get the season cancelled.

Earlier this month, it seemed as if clubs in the bottom third of Premier League were preparing to block any attempt to reboot the Premier League, yet their efforts to remove the threat of relegation for this season have been extinguished.

So now the clock is ticking towards the return of a Premier League season that still has so many unanswered questions, with the surreal sight of games being played in empty stadiums a small price to pay for a feast of football that will carry us through to the FA Cup final on August 1.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho (right) is preparing to face his Manchester United successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when Premier League action resumes (Martin Rickett/PA)

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho (right) is preparing to face his Manchester United successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when Premier League action resumes (Martin Rickett/PA)

THE OPENING WEEKEND

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton v Arsenal

Everton v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester United

The 30th round of Premier League matches for this season could see Liverpool crowned as champions, as they take on Everton in a game likely to be played at a neutral venue.

The fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium was the first

to be cancelled as the coronavirus crisis gripped the game and that will now be played on June 17th, with a win for the Gunners opening the door for Liverpool to end their 30-year wait for a league title by beating Everton.

That Merseyside derby could be played at a neutral venue, with UK police concerned that hordes of Liverpool fans will gather outside Goodison Park and yet their concerns seem a little misplaced as Liverpool’s global fan base is such that moving the game to a different location would not remove that problem.

Threatening fans with heavy fines for turning up at matches could be a solution to that problem, with Liverpool’s next game against Crystal Palace at Anfield also likely to be moved for the same reason.

The other standout fixtures from the opening weekend of action will see Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United in a match that could have big implications in the battle for Champions League places.

Arsenal and Wolves will square off in a battle to reach the Premier League's top four (Paul Harding/PA)

Arsenal and Wolves will square off in a battle to reach the Premier League's top four (Paul Harding/PA)

TOP FOUR BATTLE

Sheffield Utd v Tottenham

Wolves v Arsenal

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Leicester City v Manchester Utd

Chelsea v Wolves

Manchester City are appealing against their two-year ban from the Champions League after UEFA found them guilty of breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

Yet it seems likely that they will serve at least one year of that suspension.

That means fifth place could be enough to secure a Champions League finish for next season, with Manchester United currently sitting in that position on 45 points and ninth-placed Tottenham just four points behind them in the chase for the coveted spots.

Sheffield United have a game in hand that could propel Chris Wilder’s underdogs into a champions League qualifying position, while Wolves are also firmly in the mix as they sit just two points behind United.

With home advantage likely to be diluted by the absence of supporters inside stadiums, this Premier League restart is likely to throw up some shock results. This means all clubs in the top half of the table will fancy their chances of securing a Champions League finish.

Odds of finishing in Top Four: Leicester 1/6, Chelsea 8/15, Manchester United 9/5, Wolves 8/1, Tottenham 16/1, Sheffield United 17/1, Arsenal 20/1

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in action with West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League clash at Villa Park, Birmingham last September. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Yates

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in action with West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League clash at Villa Park, Birmingham last September. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Yates

THE RELEGATION SHOWDOWNS

Norwich v Brighton

Watford v Norwich

West Ham v Watford

West Ham v Aston Villa

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber admitted his reservations about the resumption of the Premier League were rooted in self-interest and when you look at their remaining fixtures, you can see why he wanted the season to be ended early.

Graham Potter’s side will take on Arsenal and Manchester United in their first two matches back, before a relegation showdown with Norwich that could be crucial to the hopes of both sides getting out of trouble.

With Liverpool and Manchester City the next two teams lying in wait for Brighton, they face a daunting task in their efforts to beat the drop as the matches resume at a delicate point in the season.

West Ham chief Karren Brady was the first to call for the Premier League season to be halted for good at the start of the Covid-19 crisis, with their next three matches against Wolves, Tottenham and Chelsea likely to test the resolve of manager David Moyes and his players.

Aston Villa are currently sitting one place off the bottom of the table and they have matches against Champions League-chasing Sheffield United, Chelsea and Wolves on their agenda before clashes against Liverpool and Manchester United round off a five-game burst that could destroy their hopes of survival.

Odds to be relegated: Norwich 1/12, Aston Villa 4/11, Bournemouth 8/11, West Ham 21/10, Watford 23/10, Brighton 3/1

Aymeric Laporte lifts the FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Aymeric Laporte lifts the FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

THE FA CUP

The Football Association confirmed on Friday that they have found space to fit the FA Cup into the revised schedule for this season, with the quarter-finals played on June 27 and 28 and the final scheduled for August 1.

It will be the first FA Cup final to be played in an empty stadium, yet plans are being drawn up for a digital version of the Cup Final programme to be produced and the sides left in the competition could seal a moment of glory that seemed improbable just a few weeks ago.

Premier League matches that were due to fit into the calendar

on the weeks when the quarter-finals and semi-finals (July 11 and 12) of the FA Cup are likely to be shifted to midweek slots.

FA Cup quarter-final line-up: Leicester v Chelsea, Newcastle v Manchester City, Norwich v Manchester United, Sheffield United v Arsenal





THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE AND EUROPA LEAGUE

UEFA urged all its members to come up with a plan to get back into action by the end of May and most have met that deadline, with England’s Premier League returning on June 17, Spain’s La Liga set to return on June 8 and Italy’s Serie A getting back underway on June 13.

That will leave the month of August free for UEFA to try and find a way to get their Champions League and Europa League competitions finished, with concerns over travel restrictions still an issue if the Covid-19 crisis surges around Europe.

Champions League quarter-finalists Paris Saint-Germain are looking to arrange matches in the Middle East after the French league was postponed last month.

WHAT OF NEXT SEASON?

There is an expectation that next season will start on September 12th for the major leagues across Europe.

That would give the Premier League a short break before resuming a season that would be crammed with fixtures ahead of next summer’s Euro 2020 finals, with the loss of a month at the start of the campaign leading to inevitable fixture congestion.

The two-week winter break that was introduced for the first time this season looks certain to be scrapped and there are also suggestions that the League Cup could be affected if clubs look to trim down their fixture list.

Decisions will also need to be made on the transfer window, with the prospect of the deadline being set before the first day of next season a possibility, while September 30 could also be a potential date if that marks the deadline for clubs to register players for next season’s Champions League.

