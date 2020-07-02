One thing about Bruno Fernandes' outstanding run of form still has me concerned about Man United

Manchester United are not a one-man team but, despite how good they look at the moment, it’s worrying how reliant they are on Bruno Fernandes.

With the way they have been playing, and keeping possession, they have been able to open up the smaller teams with more ease.

Previously, United were very one-dimensional. Now, they’re a bit more patient, they wait for an opening instead of trying to force it. My concern is that if Fernandes drops out of the team they are back to square one again.