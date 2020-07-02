One thing about Bruno Fernandes' outstanding run of form still has me concerned about Man United

| 15.2°C Dublin
Manchester United are not a one-man team but, despite how good they look at the moment, it’s worrying how reliant they are on Bruno Fernandes.
With the way they have been playing, and keeping possession, they have been able to open up the smaller teams with more ease.
Previously, United were very one-dimensional. Now, they’re a bit more patient, they wait for an opening instead of trying to force it. My concern is that if Fernandes drops out of the team they are back to square one again.
All teams rely on individual players to some extent but United rely massively on him, and they will only progress if they sign three players who are on a par with him.
One of Liverpool’s many strengths is their squad. If they lose Fabinho or Henderson, the players who come in to replace them are at the same level and their form doesn’t dip.
It’s not about their skills, it’s to do with their work-rate – every Liverpool player who starts a game under Jurgen Klopp offers the same level of commitment and you don’t get that with United.
There aren’t many players like Fernandes around and there are none at United who can replace him. I feel that Fernandes’ form has affected the performance of Paul Pogba.
Pogba wants to be the one who is talked about but right now he’s been overshadowed and it remains to be seen if Fernandes can handle being the focal point.
They are in a rich vein of form since the restart. If they keep playing the way they are now they should make it into the top four.
United have become a more consistent team but I still see weaknesses, especially in defence. There has been progress, though they are still a few players short and have a long way to go.
Herald Sport