| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

One of the first people I texted when the final whistle sounded last Thursday was Steven Gerrard

John Aldridge

Jordan Henderson has followed in Steven Gerrard's footsteps as a legendary Liverpool captain. Photo: John Walton/PA Expand

Close

Jordan Henderson has followed in Steven Gerrard's footsteps as a legendary Liverpool captain. Photo: John Walton/PA

Jordan Henderson has followed in Steven Gerrard's footsteps as a legendary Liverpool captain. Photo: John Walton/PA

PA

Jordan Henderson has followed in Steven Gerrard's footsteps as a legendary Liverpool captain. Photo: John Walton/PA

At last, it has happened.

This will be one of the most enjoyable columns I have had the privilege of writing for the Sunday World as the moment has come to toast Liverpool Football Club as champions of England once again.

I drove to Anfield on the Friday morning after the title win was confirmed and it was fantastic to see so many fans walking the streets with No.19 on their backs and flags flying to hail a team of champions who will go down in history as one of the best teams we have ever seen in English football, with confirmation of their class now coming as their name is engraved onto that Premier League trophy.