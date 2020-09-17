One big missed opportunity in this transfer window could come back to haunt Man United

TOTTENHAM’S could make the signing of the season if they get the deal for Gareth Bale over the line and I suspect Manchester United might regret not going for him.

Bale has had a few problems in the last couple of years at Real Madrid, but I reckon he is still one of the world’s best players in the world when if he is fully fit and motivated to play.

Jose Mourinho has tried to sign him a few times down the years and now it looks like he is close to getting him at Tottenham, which I think would be great news for English football as a whole.

We want to see top-class performers in the Premier League and Bale is a match for anyone when you look at his record of trophy wins, goals and assists since he joined Real Madrid seven years ago.

Liverpool fans remember painfully the impact he had when he came off the bench in the 2018 Champions League final and scored one of the greatest goals of all-time to swing the game in Real Madrid’s favour and if Mourinho can get anything like that kind of magic out of him, Bale could transform a Spurs team that is clearly in need of a lift.

A front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Bale would be very tasty and I just wonder why Manchester United didn’t get in the mix to sign the Welshman as they continue to stall over a deal to sign Jadon Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund are making it clear that they will not sell Sancho for anything less than €120m, but that is a hell of a lot of money for a young player who has yet to prove he is the real deal at the very highest level.

There is a theory that Sancho is on his way to being a world beater, but we have seen a lot of 20-year-olds given that tag down the years and they have rarely lived up to the billing.

Stories appeared in the papers earlier this week suggesting United were prepared to walk away from the Sancho deal and they were linked with a move for Bale, but I’m not sure that was a serious rumour.

United are notorious for leaking information to the media linking them with big-name players as they feel they need to do that, to maintain their reputation as one of the world’s biggest clubs.

It makes them look good if they are linked with the likes of Bale, Neymar or other superstar players but are they really going to buy players like that any more? I don’t think so.

It looks like they are focusing on their youngsters like Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial as they prepare for their first game of the season at Crystal Palace on Saturday, yet I look at Bale at the age of 31 and he is a player who has a point to prove all over again.

He has won the Champions League four times, proved he is a great of the modern game and yet his reputation has been tarnished by the perception that he has lost his appetite for the game and prefers to play golf rather than football over the last couple of years.

If he comes back to England, he will be desperate to silence the critics who have trashed his reputation and that’s one reason why I think Spurs could be making a game-changing signing and United might regret ignoring the opportunity.

I look at the signings Chelsea have made this summer and they have to improve their team, while Manchester City have already spent big and will probably buy again before the window is closed.

Arsenal are taking strides forward under Mikel Arteta and news that Pierre Emerick-Aubamayang has signed a new contract was a massive boost for them.

Then you have United and they don’t look like that have improved at all since last season, despite the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

I know they have been stung with some big-name signings that haven’t worked out like Alexis Sanchez in recent years, but Bale coming in to United and following in the footsteps of his fellow Welshman Giggs could have been a huge lift for the club.

Let’s be brutally honest here, United are playing catch-up on Liverpool and Manchester City and need to find a way to make up ground after finishing an embarrassing 33-points behind Jurgen Klopp’s Reds last season, but it seems like they don’t have the cash to sign the big names this summer.

Instead, it looks like Spurs are getting Bale and I reckon they are signing a player who will make a huge impact in the Premier League this season.