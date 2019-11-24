Oli breaks Ole's heart at Bramall Lane as stoppage time Blades equaliser spoils incredible Man United comeback

Substitute Oli McBurnie secured Sheffield United a deserved share of the spoils as a thrilling, helter-skelter clash with Manchester United ended in a 3-3 draw.

Chris Wilder's promoted side have been so impressive this season that few eyebrows were raised at the fact they headed into this encounter ahead of the 20-time league champions in the standings.

The Blades put on another stirring show of organisation and creativity on Sunday and were on course for their first win against Manchester United since 1993 thanks to John Fleck's bundled effort and a fine Lys Mousset strike.

The visitors were outthought and outfought for long periods at a bouncing Bramall Lane, but, with the shadow of the newly out-of-work Mauricio Pochettino looming large over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his side went on the most unlikely of seven-minute scoring sprees.

Nineteen-year-old Brandon Williams' first senior goal in the 72nd minute was the catalyst, with 18-year-old Mason Greenwood netting his maiden Premier League goal before Marcus Rashford swept home to send the visiting hordes wild.

Yet Wilder's men are made of stern stuff and dug deep, with McBurnie coming off the bench to secure a draw in the 90th minute as a crazy game came to a fitting conclusion.

PA Media