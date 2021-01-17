'Ole knows he'll have to win the Premier League' - Neville insists clock is ticking for Solskjaer at United

Gary Neville believes the clock is ticking for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, after warning he needs to win the Premier League title to stay in the job.

Speaking at a Sky Sports event, Neville ramped up the pressure on his former team-mate Solskjaer by suggesting a flirtation with a title challenge will not be enough as he prepares for a game that could define the season today.

United will move six points clear of champions Liverpool at the top of the table if they end the champions’ 67-game unbeaten run in the Premier League at Anfield.

Yet while Neville has been a vocal supporter of his friend Solskjaer during his darkest days as United manager, he has now ramped up the pressure by suggesting the time has come for him to deliver success.

"He has to win the Premier League title or he won’t live as Manchester United’s manager for a long time. We know that. Ole knows that and there is no hiding from it," Neville told us.

"I would say that at the end of next season, he will have had three-and-a-half years at the club.

"That’s enough time. Jurgen Klopp had four years to win it, but he got to a Champions League final – so you could see there was real progress.

"Ole has to get a lot closer this season and then next season he really has to challenge. That will be the plan.

"United have been miles away from them for two years, so I think if they are within two or three games of City and Liverpool at the end of the season, I would say that’s probably where he needs to be.

"That sounds defeatist when United are three points clear at the top of the league, but I still think they are a little bit behind Liverpool and City.

"If Man United go to Anfield, where Liverpool have not been beaten for an unbelievable amount of time, then it would start to get very exciting.

"We have not been talking about United winning the league for years, so the mere fact we are asking whether they can be champions confirms they have made progression.

"I’ve always said that two to three years is the right amount of time for a manager at a football club to be able to put his style on that club and to win with the club, get his playing style across, coach the players, impact the culture.

"If you don’t get two to three years, then you are either doing a bad job or the club are trigger happy. Ole’s getting that time, which is the right way to go."

Neville has been struggling to contain his excitement after United made an unexpected leap to the top of the Premier League standings with a win at Burnley on Tuesday night.

United have not been in such a promising position since Alex Ferguson’s final title-winning season eight years ago, and Neville admits the goading of his Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher and his gloating tweets on Twitter are all part of the excitement building around today’s game.

"We are just having a four-day lockdown party at Liverpool’s expense and it is fantastic," said a giggling Neville, who won eight titles with United.

"There is no expectation that Man United will win the league. I don’t think anyone is thinking that. Even now, when they are top.

"As fans, we are all getting carried away, but we are just having a bit of fun. I think the fact is that six to eight weeks ago, it looked inconsistent –going out of the Champions League, it seemed it would all catch up with them.

"All of a sudden momentum builds and resilience builds – and you can see a belief starting come in for United’s players now.

"To go from that mindset to where we are now is an unexpected shift and we are enjoying ourselves, which is nice, because it has not been enjoyable the last seven or eight years."

Carragher, who was also on our Zoom call, couldn’t contain himself at the notion that Neville and his fellow United fanatics were getting carried away at the prospect of topping the table at the midway point in the season.

It is the kind of raw verbal jostling we all have amongst ourselves when we debate our own teams, and that is why Neville and Carragher have long been established as the best punditry double act on TV.

Yet the fun will stop when the most important Liverpool versus United game gets under way today, with Neville outlining a path to victory for Solskjaer’s side.

"The worst thing that can happen is we end up joint top of the league! It’s no problem," he added. "That’s why I’ve enjoyed the last couple of weeks. It just seems as though the Liverpool fans are just biting a little bit – for no reason. They don’t need to, but they are worried.

"I'd say Liverpool are under more pressure. If United win at Anfield, then it will be a pretty uncomfortable place for Jurgen Klopp and his players because they’ll be thinking, ‘What’s happening?’

"They will be six points behind United, City will go ahead of them and will be thinking, ‘What’s going on?’ There definitely is more pressure on Liverpool.

"I would be delighted for it to be 0-0 with half an hour to go. I would always be happy with that at Anfield.

"United need to get through that first 15 or 20 minutes, do not overcommit – it would be madness to overcommit against this Liverpool team – keep it tight and compact, stop the passes into the front three, stop the full-backs.

"If it goes into the latter part of the game, I fancy United to win it."

