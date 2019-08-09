Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals why Manchester United decided not to replace Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer has revealed he decided not to sign a replacement for departed striker Romelu Lukaku as he is keen to promote the development of young striker Mason Greenwood.

Lukaku left for Inter Milan on Thursday, leaving Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial as United's three senior strikers.

Yet Solskjaer has insisted he is content with his striking options, as he stated frustrations from the clubs fans of the lack of attacking additions to his squad may be misplaced.

"It was time now for Rom to go because I think we got a good deal," Solskjaer stated. "He's happy, so I think both parties ended that deal as it should be.

"I have always had a good relationship with Rom, open and honest, we've spoken to each other openly and frankly and have no issue between me and Rom but we are now obviously, who's here, we're very happy with them.

"Towards the end of last season we didn't score a lot of goals and you do think players will have an impact. Mason Greenwood's pathway would have been a lot more different if we had another forward there and I believe Mason is going to be playing and involved a lot and when he is he's going to score goals.

"Of course Rom has a good record and stats he's one of the top number nines around when you want to play with that kind of striker, target man. For me I'm very confident that we'll get goals from Martial, Rashford, (Daniel) James will create, I'm sure Jesse Lingard will get more."

Solskjaer went on to insist he is not disappointed with United's transfer dealings, amid a summer that has seen Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire arrived in big-money deals.

"The fans I've met are excited with the players we've got," he added. "There are always going to be some fans out there wanting to sign players that's part and parcel of being here. The players are here now and have been shown that trust and we believe in them.

"I said earlier in pre-season last season as well it's not about a quick fix it's a long rebuild, about the right players right people in and it's not about suddenly changing it at all when you haven't got the right ones. There is money available when the right players are available."

Solskjaer went on to praise Paul Pogba for his positive attitude in pre-season training despite his public declaration that he wants to leave the club, with a decision over whether the Frenchman will be named as captain for Sunday's game against Chelsea next on Solskjaer's agenda.

Online Editors