Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moves closer to permanent role at Man United after three-hour dinner with Ed Woodward

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved a step closer to being appointed Man United manager on a permanent basis after holding lengthy talks with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved a step closer to being appointed Man United manager on a permanent basis after holding lengthy talks with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Solskjaer has impressed since taking over from the sacked Jose Mourinho, leading the Red Devils into the top four and past Arsenal in the FA Cup. Although he suffered his first defeat as interim boss at home to PSG in the Champions League last week, Solskjaer appears increasingly likely to get the job ahead of other candidates.

The Sunday World is reporting that Solskjaer had a three-hour meal in an Italian restaurant with Woodward after a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Munich air crash of 1958.

Woodward is said to be very encouraged by the more positive brand of football Man United are playing as well as the likelihood of players such as Anthony Martial extending their contracts after being on the fence during Mourinho's tenure.

Man United's next game could be crucial in deciding Solskjaer's future, with the Red Devils travelling to Stamford Bridge on Monday night to face Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round.

Online Editors