Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outside the stadium before the match

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made three changes for Saturday’s derby clash with Manchester City.

Victor Lindelof returned from a knock to replace Raphael Varane in a back three, with Fred playing instead of the suspended Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood coming in for Marcus Rashford.

Kyle Walker was passed fit for City, who named record signing Jack Grealish on the bench.

Kevin De Bruyne returned to the starting line-up after being among the substitutes for the midweek win over Club Brugge while Ruben Dias replaced the suspended Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus started up front.