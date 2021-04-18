Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has star man Pogba primed for success with Reds

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unconcerned by Paul Pogba being the subject of an Amazon Prime documentary, as Manchester United’s manager believes the midfielder will remain focused on winning games for the club.

In the absence of the suspended Harry Maguire, the Frenchman was made captain for Thursday’s 2-0 win over Granada that confirmed passage to a second consecutive Europa League semi-final, which will be Solskjaer’s fifth time in a cup competition’s last four as the club’s manager. Pogba impressed in a display that included creating Edinson Cavani’s opener and Solskjaer is calm about a documentary that will be aired next year.

“Paul has been in the spotlight ever since he started at Man United, so I don’t see a problem with it,” the Norwegian said. “Paul’s main focus is to get as much out of his career as possible. He wants to be the best player he can be and he wants to win as many trophies as possible.

“He has already won the World Cup and I can see his focus now is all about winning and playing the best possible football that he can. I know his personality. He is so lively. He gets energy from making people happy. But his main focus will always be to win football games for us.”

Read More

United face Roma in the Europa League, when they will hope to finally reach a final under Solskjaer following four previous losses at the semi-final stage.

“We are aiming to finish the season on a high — and the best possible way to do that would be to win the Europa League,” he said. “That’s something we have been working on and thinking about for almost a year — the way we went out of the semi-final last season really hurt us [losing 2-1 to Sevilla].

“You can see from the focus the players have in the Europa League games that this time they want to go all the way to the final and lift the trophy. Last year is definitely driving us on. Sometimes you get extra motivation from setbacks.

“Roma are a good team. It’s going to be difficult. But before we play them we’ve got a couple of tough games against Burnley and Leeds.”

Solskj Solskjaer r is not ruling out United overhauling their 11-point deficit to Manchester City and winning the title, saying “stranger things” have occurred. His side can cut the gap to eight points if they beat Burnley today in a match in hand. Solskjaer accepts there is only a remote chance of a 21st title for United but is adamant his team will not give up.

“Can we catch City? Stranger things have happened in football. Bigger leads have been given away,” he said. “Every game is important to Manchester United and we aren’t going to just give points away easily.

“Of course, they [City] have been very strong and it’s probably too much to hope and ask for. But as long as we do our job then that’s the main thing. We have got to win every game in the league. We know that. After that we can only hope that something happens to City.”

Solskjaer has high praise for Mason Greenwood, who has struggled to match last term’s 17 goals, having managed only seven so far. “Mason isn’t just a natural finisher — he’s a natural footballer.

“He is so smooth and he’s matured so much this season. I have been really impressed and happy with his development.”

Observer

Read More

Online Editors