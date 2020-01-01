Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyeing up January signings for Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is optimistic Manchester United will make a signing in the January transfer window but has reiterated any recruits must be for the long-term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is optimistic Manchester United will make a signing in the January transfer window but has reiterated any recruits must be for the long-term.

Solskjaer insists United have the resources to reinforce their squad in the winter window and has received backing from the board after ending the summer without two priority targets.

United are considering an alternative striker signing after Erling Haaland chose to join Borussia Dortmund.

"If we can keep this lot fit and if we can keep on improving, and if you get one addition or two additions, of course that's going to be competition for places," Solskjaer said.

"But it's also about getting the right ones.

"There's no point suddenly bringing someone in now for the sake of three or four months if that can disrupt any good feeling or chemistry in the group, because the chemistry in the group is really good."

United head for Arsenal today brimming with confidence after impressive wins over Newcastle and Burnley which cemented the club in fifth place in the table, four points adrift of Chelsea in fourth, although a staggering 24 behind runaway leaders Liverpool.

PA Media