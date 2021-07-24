Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘delighted’ to extend contract as Manchester United manager to 2024

Manchester United have cemented their backing for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by handing him a contract extension that will tie him to the club until at least 2024.

Speculation has been mounting over Solskjaer's future as he had just one year left on his current deal, but the club confirmed on Saturday morning that he will remain as manager despite failing to a win a trophy in two and a half years as manager.

"Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract," said Solskjaer.

"It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.

"I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey. Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons.

"I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started."

Read More

"Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch," added Executive Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward.

"The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead.

"What is especially pleasing is the way this progress has been achieved with a blend of young, homegrown talent and top-class recruits, playing attacking football in the best traditions of Manchester United. We are more confident than ever that, under Ole’s leadership, we are heading in the right direction."

Despite this new deal, there is no doubt that Solskjaer will be under pressure to deliver success this season, with the £73million signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund highlighting the club's ambition.

Raphael Varane could follow as talks continue with Real Madrid over the France defender, with trophy success now the focus for Solskjaer when the season gets underway next month.