Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer conceded he may have made a mistake with his team selection after his side turned in a limp performance in a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he may have picked the wrong team at Bournemouth as Rio Ferdinand gives his verdict

A hat-trick of away victories in three different competitions fuelled hope that United were ready to embark on a winning run that could go some way to repairing the club's worst start to a Premier League season in 30 years, but Joshua King burst the optimism rising around Solskjaer's side as they slipped to a fourth Premier League defeat of the season.

"Maybe I should have started some others, who knows," stated a deflated Solskjaer. "I think we started the game well though so maybe that was not the case. We have to win games like this. We are disappointed. We have to look forward now though.

"We are disappointed but when you come to places like this you have to take control of the game. We did not and we could not get the goal. We were missing some quality at times.

"The first goal was always going to be important. Every time you concede a goal it is bad but we are disappointed with this. We had time to tackle on a couple of occasions. You have to say it was a bit of magic that won the game.

"You are always very down when you lose and considering the form we were in we were hoping to take the three points. It is a step back for us today, but we need to shake it off and go again."

United legend Rio Ferdinand admitted his former side were 'hard to watch' as they struggled to click into top gear at the Vitality Stadium, as he suggested their recent upturn in form should have inspired them to produce a better performance.

"They have done well away from home recently and they were looking to take that confidence and momentum into this game, but they never got going," Ferdinand told BT Sport.

"There was never any constant flow to the way they played and the front three looked a little isolated and played like individuals."

Ferdinand was also critical of United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who failed to see off the threat of King before the Bournemouth forward produced a fine turn and finish to score the game's winning goal.

"In that area, you have almost got to slow the situation down in your own mind. You haven't got to rush into anything," added Ferdinand.

"The forward has got his back to goal. What move is he going to make? Once he makes a move, you have to react and try to shut down that shot.

"What he did was, he went to have a nibble around one side, that made Josh King's mind up, he then rolled him, held him off, and put it in with a wonderful finish in the end."

Online Editors