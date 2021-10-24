| 15.4°C Dublin

Old Trafford braced for epic showdown with so much on the line for Man United

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Picture: PA Media Expand

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Picture: PA Media

Roy Curtis Twitter

Like a graceful African bird of prey, Mohamed Salah hovers above Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, talons poised for a lethal strike.

Today’s crimson convulsion – United v Liverpool – brings into the same Old Trafford orbit two Premier League figures who have been trending in opposing directions.

Even by the standards of the highest profile fixture in English football, an unusual abundance of riveting storylines accompany the teams to Manchester.

