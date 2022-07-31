Old failings return in Manchester United’s defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United’s first team squad today in the wake of a defeat which posed a number of crucial questions for his new manager Erik ten Hag, barely a week before the Premier League season kicks off.

A late winner from Joao Felix, followed by the 88th minute sending off of Fred, concluded a disappointing afternoon for United at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo; one which left their manager describing their finishing as “not acceptable.”

Now, the Dutch coach turns his attention to the second part of his weekend double header, and his first game in charge at Old Trafford, when United conclude their warm-up campaign against Rayo Vallecano this afternoon, with Ten Hag promising a completely new starting XI.

Ronaldo, still insistent that he wishes to leave Old Trafford this summer, took to social media on Friday to reveal he will play against the Madrid club in his first pre-season action.

And the manner of United’s first defeat under Ten Hag served to underline that, whatever other issues surround Ronaldo, the absence of his goals in the new season will be a difficult obstacle for Ten Hag to overcome without a significant signing.

After United had scored 13 times in their previous four friendly fixtures, the potential loss of Ronaldo may not have seemed so pressing, despite the fact no other United player came within 14 goals of the 24 claimed by the veteran last season.

Coincidentally, it emerged yesterday that Ten Hag has added former Ajax striker Benni McCarthy to his coaching staff, primarily as a striker coach.

In Oslo, United failed to score in a dominant first-half performance and were eventually undone by an 86th minute goal from Joao Felix, one of nine substitutions made by Diego Simeone on the hour.

“We learned a lot but in the end, it’s about a result and the score is not good,” said Ten Hag.

“You have to take benefit if you create chances and we created many chances. We needed to produce at least one goal and we didn’t.

“From the few chances they created, they scored, so from that part I am not satisfied. It’s not acceptable. You have to be sharp in the box, at both ends.”

The response of Fred, one of seven bookings in a combustible fixture that was often far from ‘friendly,’ was to foul Morata, and then plant a foot on him, earning a second yellow card and ensuring United concluded injury-time with ten men.

“I like competitive games but always with respect and I don’t want to have injuries, that’s why you have to keep respect for each other,” said Ten Hag.