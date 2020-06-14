| 9.4°C Dublin

O'Hora hopeful that if opportunity knocks he can answer call in style

Brighton youngster Warren O'Hora has been training at home in Dublin during the lockdown. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images Expand

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Going for lockdown runs in the local park on Dublin's northside, with a backdrop of complaints from a groundsman unhappy that his pitch is being cut up, is an odd way to prepare for a possible Premier League debut.

But as Warren O'Hora, and all other footballers in England have found out over the last three months, there's a new normal now.

The Premier League resumes later this week and the first game up for O'Hora's club, Brighton, is on Saturday, at home to Arsenal, a game which will have no fans present.