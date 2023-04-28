‘Of course he wasn’t happy. But he understood the decision’ - Saints boss defends call to drop Bazunu

SOUTHAMPTON boss Ruben Selles admits that Ireland No. 1 Gavin Bazunu was “disappointed” to be dropped for the first time in his career with the struggling Premier League club.

Dubliner Bazunu had been an ever-present in the Premier League for the Saints since his move from Manchester City, but Selles took the decision to axe Bazunu and instead play Alex McCarthy for the game at home to Bournemouth, a 1-0 loss. Bazunu being dropped and injuries to Seamus Coleman and Evan Ferguson mean that there was no Irish involvement at all in the seven midweek Premier League fixtures, a record.

"Of course he wasn't happy. But he understood the decision,” Selles said of Bazunu.

“He is the young goalkeeper with the most minutes in Europe as we have said and he's had a good season in the Premier League.

"But I made the decision together with the rest of the technical staff using some of the facts that we just need to give it a try. Alex has been training and competing really well and he showed us a good level today. The conversation has been clear and direct as usual with all three goalkeepers and with the direction that we took for the game.

"Alex has been working very well in the last weeks and he didn't have the chance to compete for the goalkeeper spot as he had injuries during the season. Finally five weeks ago he was able to train and compete for the position and he's been very good. We try to turn every stone in the team and see how we can make them better. Alex has been training well and he's a player that has been in these situations before. He helped the team some years ago to stay in the Premier League with his performances and we thought that was the correct game to bring him in and then give him the chance. That's what we did,” he added.