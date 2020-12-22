Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo could face sanctions from the Premier League after saying the referee in his team's defeat at Burnley was not good enough for the top flight.

The Portuguese manager took aim at referee Lee Mason despite the official giving his side a late penalty and his words are likely to be reviewed by the league's disciplinary body.

"The referee did not have the quality for a Premier League game, this is a problem we know we had Lee Mason before," Espirito Santo said. "It is not about the crucial mistake or decisions, it is about how he handles the game. The players get nervous, he whistles from the noises from the players. We are talking about the best competition but he does not have the quality to whistle the game.

"I just don't want to see him more, I told him I hope he does not whistle a game of ours again. He cannot control the players, the players are constantly arguing. The other referees let the game flow."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was surprised Wolves' Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho was not sent off after a VAR review of a challenge on Josh Brownhill in the final minutes but was more supportive of the officials.

"I've no problems with the referees, it is really difficult now. The three most difficult jobs are the two managers and the referee. I don't think any game is easy for referees at the moment. We all want the decisions of course, it is one of those things," he said.

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood were on target at Turf Moor as Burnley moved out of the relegation zone.

Barnes, recalled by Dyche to the starting line-up, put the Clarets ahead 10 minutes before the break with his first goal in over a year, heading in at the back post after Charlie Taylor had burst to the bye-line and floated in a high cross. Josh Brownhill went close for the home side after the break with a well-struck effort from outside the box which crashed against the bar.

But moments later Burnley had their second when Ben Mee rose to head a free-kick across the face of goal and the ball fell to New Zealander Wood who fired home.

Wood almost had another when he smartly collected an Ashley Westwood ball and turned his marker but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Rui Patricio's outstretched left leg.

The mid-table visitors got a late lifeline when Burnley's Josh Benson, who had just come off the bench, brought down Fabio Silva in the box and Wolves' 18-year-old club-record signing converted the 89th-minute penalty himself.

Irish Independent