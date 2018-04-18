'No-one deserves to go to a football match and not return home' - Ireland's Declan Rice in tribute after West Ham fan (18) stabbed to death

Ireland defender Declan Rice has paid tribute to a young West Ham fan who was stabbed to death following the club's Premier League clash against Stoke on Monday.

Sami Sidhom, 18, was "completely innocent" and stabbed just metres from his home at 10.50pm on Monday in Chestnut Avenue, Forest Gate, east London where he lived with his grandmother and father.

Witnesses said they saw up to four men speed off in a car after launching an unprovoked attack on the youngster. West Ham fans have called for a minute's applause in the 18th minute of their next home game against Manchester City.

No one deserves to go to a football match & not return home. Please join in on the minutes applause❤🙏 https://t.co/5k0muvcsXx — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) April 17, 2018

"I'm saddened to hear about the stabbing and death of my friend, Sami Sidhom, 18, at 11pm on Monday 16th April in Forest Gate," said fan account West Ham Transfers on Twitter. "He was a passionate West Ham fan and season ticket holder in the Sir Trevor Brooking Stand, block 217 and on his way home from the match against Stoke he was stabbed and pronounced dead.

"I'm calling for the support and unity of all West Ham fans and the club, to get a minute's applause in the 18th minute in our next home game against Man City, in memory of Sami. May he rest in opeace." Rice, who made his senior Ireland debut against Turkey last month, shared the post and added: "No one deserves to go to a football match & not return home. Please join in on the minutes applause❤."

