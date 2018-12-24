'Nobody should feel safe' - Jurgen Klopp says title race is still wide open after wild weekend

The Reds boss watched Tottenham's 6-2 demolition of Everton on Sunday and even though his side have a four-point advantage over Manchester City, and six over Spurs, he is taking nothing for granted.

"I saw Spurs yesterday. Everton played more than OK in the first few minutes, then Spurs hit pretty much everything and it was impressive," he said.

"Nobody should feel safe, nobody should feel out of the race, for me they (Spurs) were never out. Just a fantastic football team.

"Being unbeaten in the league until December is not something I had too often in my life. It's just how it is. We did really well so far, and we have to do even better from now on.. That's the challenge for us."

Klopp confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training after a foot injury and is expected to return for the Boxing Day match at home to Newcastle.

However, even though he has centre-backs Joe Gomez (fractured leg) and Joel Matip (broken collarbone) out for another three to four weeks he does not expect to buy players in January.

"Trent is back in full-training so we will see. Naby (Keita) it's really early but I would expect him back in training," he said.

"I'm very happy with what I've got, but how I said, we don't know. We keep the door open because if something happens then we have a look.

"As long as we can react, it's all good. If something dramatically changes, then we need to look."

Press Association