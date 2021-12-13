Nobody knows what to do with Jack Grealish – least of all the player

There was a pat on the backside from Pep Guardiola and a brief cuddle that drew a smile from manager and player, as well as some warm words of praise after Manchester City’s narrow win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Jack Grealish was still substituted, and that is a problem.

Grealish was replaced not to give him a rest or to allow him to milk the applause of a rapturous home crowd after an eye-catching performance in a victory that maintained City’s lead at the top of the table.

He was taken off because it had been another frustrating afternoon for Britain’s most expensive player. He had not played badly, but neither had he done anything that excited.

He had ticked along, done the basics well and played his part, but it was all a little underwhelming. Grealish was average.

It was a five-or-six-out-of-10 performance, and he knew it. His manager knew it and so did everyone who had watched the game.

There was a moment just before Guardiola turned to his bench to announce the change that summed things up. Wolves had nullified City’s offensive threat about as well as anyone has managed for a while.

They defended the edge of their own box superbly, even after Raul Jimenez’s red card just before half-time had reduced them to 10 men.

Read More

Whether Grealish was playing as a false nine or in a more customary wide role, he had been crowded out by players in gold and black whenever he got on the ball. He was not the only one, but he was the only City player to look like the experience was starting to grind him down.

Grealish became increasingly flat-footed. His shoulders slumped and his gaze began to look at the floor rather than the crowd. The socks were still rolled down and his calf muscles were still on display, but there was not a spring in his step. He was playing the game, not enjoying it. That is something that matters to a free spirit such as him. It looked like a chore; like hard work.

Clear chances had been difficult to come by all game, but then it came, the moment Grealish needed to lift himself and the fans. A brilliant cross from the right, the Wolves defence facing their own goal, unable to cut it out.

Gabriel Jesus tried to reach it in the middle of the goal, the ball bounced beyond him, but Grealish arrived at the perfect time at the far post to stab it in to give City their second goal. In mitigation, the ball was moving quickly, it came to him at the top of its bounce, sitting up awkwardly, but it was still a chance and Grealish, lacking conviction, put it over the bar.

Every player relies on confidence and Grealish is starting to lose it at City. He is hard on himself. He is desperate to do well and has found the transition from star man and talisman at Aston Villa to most expensive player in the world in a team of superstars at City a tricky one.

At the moment, Grealish looks what many of us saw him as in the summer – an excellent player City did not really need. He is doing OK as part of a brilliant side but he does not look like a £100 million player and has not delivered the performances to justify Guardiola’s decision to spend so much on one player when the need for a centre-forward was more pressing.

This is not a crisis, but it is a concern. It was worrying to see a player who has always played the game with such happiness and joy look so tense and stressed.

Grealish is playing regularly for a team who have won six league games on the spin, are top of the Premier League heading into the frenetic festive schedule and won their Champions League group with a game to spare several weeks ago.

The fact he started against Wolves, and his England teammate Phil Foden was on the bench, perfectly illustrated the point that City do not need to have all their star players playing well at the same time to be successful.

Grealish left Villa to play for one of the best teams in Europe, to play in the Champions League and to win trophies. Nothing that has happened since makes this a bad move for him or the club.

Equally, though, it feels underwhelming. Grealish has scored two goals in 19 appearances for City and it is difficult to remember a game where he has been City’s best player.

“One day, he’ll unlock, he’ll score,” said Guardiola when asked about his tender moment on the touchline with his most expensive signing. “Jack is a player whose decision-making is always really good.”

A goal could be all it takes. Grealish is not the first to need time to adjust following a big-money move, but the sooner we see him smiling on a football pitch again, the better.