'No hiding place for Shane Duffy' - Chris Hughton makes no excuses for Ireland defender after red card

Brighton manager Chris Hughton suggested his Ireland centre-back Shane Duffy could have no excuses as he was sent off just 28 minutes into his side's game against Crystal Palace.

Duffy has been in fine form for Brighton in recent months and has regularly earned praise from Hughton for his stellar performances in their solid start to the season, but he was sent off by referee Kevin Friend after thrusting his head toward Patrick van Aanholt after a penalty appeal was waved away.

Brighton went on to win the game 3-1 despite being reduced to 10-men for two thirds of the match, with Hughton not trying to hide his annoyance after Duffy's momentary loss of control.

"There is no hiding place for what Shane Duffy did. He knows better than that because he is an experienced international player," stated Hughton. "No one will know more than him that he can't get away with that.

"Unfortunately we will miss him for three games now due to suspension and that is a shame at this busy time of the season, but it is an opportunity for someone else."

Hughton went on to hail his side's efforts in the absence of Duffy, as his team moved up to tenth place in the Premier League with their battling win.

"When it was 11 v 11 we were the best side. I thought we were outstanding," he added. "The second and third were big goals for us. The second was the one. It relieved pressure on us, then the third goal was special. It showed real desire.

"This win is right up there with any we have had. When you come up against a team with the attacking potential Palace have, you don't want to go down to ten men, but this win puts up in a good position heading into this busy month.

"You know a bad run can leave you four or five without a win. To get two wins on the spin is big for us. We thoroughly deserved it.

"For us it’s three very, very valuable points and it gives us confidence going into the Burnley game on Saturday."

Online Editors