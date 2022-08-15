| 17.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nine catastrophic mistakes from Manchester United’s horror show – and why it will get worse

Erik ten Hag have been shaken by the manner of his side’s defeat

He looks a decent bloke but the simple truth for Manchester United is, to misquote Alan Hansen, you&rsquo;ll win nothing with Fred, above. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Expand

Close

He looks a decent bloke but the simple truth for Manchester United is, to misquote Alan Hansen, you&rsquo;ll win nothing with Fred, above. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

He looks a decent bloke but the simple truth for Manchester United is, to misquote Alan Hansen, you’ll win nothing with Fred, above. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

He looks a decent bloke but the simple truth for Manchester United is, to misquote Alan Hansen, you’ll win nothing with Fred, above. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Jim White

Manchester United’s latest new beginning was never going to be smooth, but even for a club as poorly run as they have been, Saturday’s demolition at the hands of Brentford was a new low.

Only two games into his Old Trafford career, Erik ten Hag is facing a crisis, and he is running out of time to fix it in the transfer window.

Most Watched

Privacy