Nicky Butt to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Manchester United bench as management team members self isolate

Nicky Butt and Mark Dempsey will join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the Manchester United bench for Sunday’s match against Newcastle after some other members of the coaching staff had to self-isolate, the club have announced.

The individuals concerned will not be named due to the privacy of medical information.

The Premier League match against the Magpies is due to kick-off at Old Trafford at 7pm.

Butt, a long-time team-mate of Solskjaer’s at Old Trafford during their playing days, is the club’s head of development.

Former United player Dempsey returned to the club in 2018 as part of Solskjaer’s staff, having previously worked with the Norwegian at Molde, and is now primarily working with the academy set-up.

It is understood there are no concerns that any players may need to isolate and Sunday’s game will go ahead.

Read More

PA Media