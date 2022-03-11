Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government, freezing the Russian-Israeli billionaire’s planned sale of Chelsea.

Nick Candy's vision for a redeveloped Stamford Bridge could hand the British billionaire an edge in the battle to buy Chelsea.

Property tycoon Candy remains interested in bidding for the Champions League holders, despite uncertainty around the club's sale after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government on Thursday.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich's UK assets are now frozen except for Chelsea, with the west London club handed a special licence to continue trading.

Chelsea's sale remains technically on hold for now, but the Treasury could issue a new licence to allow a deal to go through - provided Abramovich receives no benefit.

A spokesperson for Candy confirmed the 49-year-old's continued interest in Chelsea.

"We are examining the details of yesterday's announcement and we are still interested in making a bid," said Candy's spokesperson.

"Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans.

"In our view, no one is the owner of a football club - you are the custodian of it for the fans and the community."

A host of US investors still harbour interest in Chelsea, with LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly part of one consortium, and Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts another with a strongly rumoured interest.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government and the Premier League would likely oversee any Chelsea sale now, and Candy's status and credentials could sit well with those power brokers.

Candy has already declared his ambition to revamp Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium should he win the race to buy the club.

He is putting together a consortium offer for the Blues and his property sphere nous should find favour in Downing Street and Treasury corridors, it is understood.

Analysts believe a fully modernised and expanded Stamford Bridge could boost Chelsea's commercial revenues by up to 25 per cent per annum.

That major potential uplift, if coupled with an astute financing plan for the stadium rebuild, is among the main reasons for the continued brisk interest in the Chelsea sale.

Boosting the hotel offering at Stamford Bridge and also conferencing facilities would be among the other offshoots of a stadium rebuild.

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on Wednesday, March 2 in light of Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old had pledged to donate all proceeds barring transaction costs to a charitable foundation to be created to aid victims of the war in Ukraine.

Abramovich also vowed to write off the £1.5billion in loans he has made to Chelsea, and has been determined to see the club taken on by an owner with similarly lofty ambitions for the European and world champions.

A government-conducted sale of Chelsea could see the purchasing capital frozen, or directed to charitable causes.

Abramovich may not be given the opportunity to set up his new foundation, but his prior public claims of not wanting to take any proceeds from the sale point to a potential acceptance of government oversight in light of the sanctions.

Chelsea will continue negotiating with the government over alterations to the current trading licence, to allow the Blues to operate as close to normal as possible.

Chelsea cannot make any new signings however, nor can the Blues tie up any new contracts for existing players.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and fellow defenders Toni Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract in the summer, and Chelsea could lose all three on free transfers.