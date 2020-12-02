| 5°C Dublin

Newcastle's Premier League trip to Aston Villa postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

Newcastle United have received two more positive Covid-19 tests (stock photo) Expand

Close

Newcastle United have received two more positive Covid-19 tests (stock photo)

Newcastle United have received two more positive Covid-19 tests (stock photo)

Newcastle United have received two more positive Covid-19 tests (stock photo)

Newcastle United have announced that their Premier League match at Aston Villa on December 4 has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

More to follow...

Online Editors

Related Content

Privacy