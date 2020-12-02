Newcastle's Premier League trip to Aston Villa postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

| 5°C Dublin
Newcastle United have announced that their Premier League match at Aston Villa on December 4 has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.
Online Editors
Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Edinson Cavani to put his racism controversy to one side as the Manchester United striker prepares to face former club Paris Saint-Germain in what already promised to be a highly charged Champions League reunion at Old Trafford tonight.
International Soccer
Vera Pauw had just seen her women's unlikely attempt at keeping their European Championship hopes alive end in defeat when she gathered her deflated squad around her in the bowels of the deserted Tallaght Stadium.