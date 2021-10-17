Newcastle vs Spurs suspended after 'medical emergency' in the crowd

A member of the medical staff runs over to help with a medical emergency in the stands during Newcastle vs Spurs. Reuters/Lee Smith

Newcastle vs Spurs was temporarily halted after a medical emergency involving a supporter in the stands.

Spurs were leading 2-1 in the closing stages of the first half when referee Andre Marriner’s attention was drawn to a medical emergency in the crowd.

Both sets of players walked to the sidelines as emergency crews attended the casualty in the East Stand.

After consulting police, Marriner took the players off the field with play having been suspended for around six minutes.

Some 12 minutes after the game had stopped, an announcement was made that the teams would be returning to complete the first half, for which seven minutes of stoppage time had earlier been signalled.

Club officials confirmed that the casualty had been stabilised and was on the way to hospital as the players emerged to warm up ahead of a resumption.

New Magpies chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was given a rapturous welcome when he was announced to the crowd and he was celebrating within two minutes.

Allan Saint-Maximin laid the ball into the path of overlapping wing-back Javier Manquillo and when he floated a cross into the middle, Wilson got ahead of his marker to head firmly past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

However, the lead lasted just 15 minutes as Spurs, who had worked their way confidently back into the game, restored parity in style.

Sergio Reguilon rolled the ball across the edge of the home penalty area for Tanguy Ndombele, who shifted it on to his right foot before dispatching it emphatically past the helpless Karl Darlow.

Things took a further turn for the worse within five minutes when Harry Kane raced on to a ball over the top and lifted a shot over the advancing Darlow and into the net. A VAR review over-ruled the assistant’s flag to hand him his first league goal of the season.

Son then put Spurs 3-1 up at the break after an assist from Kane.