Newcastle vs Aston Villa Premier League clash postponed due to Covid outbreak in Magpies camp

Newcastle have closed their training ground following an outbreak of coronavirus among players and staff. The north-east club shut the Benton complex on Monday due to a number of Covid-19 cases. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Newcastle’s trip to Aston Villa has been postponed after an outbreak of coronavirus at the north east club.

The Magpies, who were due to travel to Villa in the Premier League on Friday, were forced to close their training ground.

A club statement read: “Several Newcastle United players and staff members are now self-isolating at home after returning positive test results in recent days and the club’s training centre site has been temporarily closed in order to contain the spread of the virus.

“With the Magpies’ first team currently unable to prepare for the match as a group, Newcastle United lodged a request with the Premier League to postpone the fixture at Villa Park, which has been approved by the Premier League board.

“Despite previously experiencing only a very small number of isolated Covid-19 cases, positive test results have risen sharply in recent days.

“Accordingly, the club is now is working with Public Health England North East (PHE), local health authorities and the Premier League in line with Covid-19 protocols to identify the source of the outbreak and to ensure the risk of further transmission continues to be minimised.

“All players and training ground staff will be re-tested this week and a meeting between the club, Premier League and PHE will take place to assess the test results.

“The club will not be naming individuals who have contracted Covid-19 and asks that their privacy is respected.”

Online Editors