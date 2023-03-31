Newcastle v Man Utd: What time, TV channel and all you need to know

Newcastle are on the threshold of the top four. They are two points behind Spurs with two games in hand on the Conte-less club.

There's no sign of Eddie Howe going anywhere. He is doing a solid job. Just like Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The 7-0 defeat at Liverpool was a blip in the ocean. It has long been banished to the cutting room floor. They sit third in the table, three points above Newcastle. Both clubs have played 26 games.

This is a fixture that has the scent of the salad days of Fergie and Kevin Keegan. King Kev would just luv it if the Magpies could get the points here.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off on Sunday at St James' Park (4.30pm).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on Sky Sport.

What the coaches say...

Eddie Howe (Newcastle United): "The Premier League is a demanding environment. The team has shown improvement. And quickly. It gets harder and harder to keep that improvement going. And we know we face big challenges ahead."

Erik ten Hag (Manchester United): "We have had a nice run since Christmas. Progress has been made. There's good character in the group and we are where we want to be."

Prediction

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 1