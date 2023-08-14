Newcastle step up interest in Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney

The Magpies have been admirers of the Scotland international since his time at Celtic and have monitored his situation, particularly this summer.

His price-tag, which is reportedly in the region of £30million, has proved an obstacle for a series of suitors to date, but the PA news agency understands Newcastle have tested the waters once again as the summer transfer deadline approaches.

Head coach Howe revealed on Friday that he hoped to be able to add one more signing to those of the expensively-assembled trio of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento he has already drafted in.

However, he admitted the club might have to be "creative" in its approach after a net outlay of around £95million, and suggested loan deals or staggered payments might be the way forward.

While Howe remained coy over the position he is trying to fill, he perhaps has the least cover at the back and a further addition in that department would come as no surprise.

Tierney joined the Gunners in a £25million move from Celtic in August 2019 and was used as a substitute in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City, but he did not even make the matchday squad for Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies have also been linked with a loan move for Chelsea's £60million man Marc Cucurella, who was not involved in new boss Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive game, Sunday's 1-1 home draw with Liverpool.