Newcastle seal Champions League spot after Leicester stalemate

Newcastle United's Sven Botman, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar celebrate at the end of the Premier League draw with Leicester at St James' Park — © PA

Newcastle United will rejoin Europe's elite in the Champions League next season after a 20-year absence following a 0-0 draw at home to struggling Leicester City which guaranteed a top-four finish in the Premier League on Monday.

It was not quite the glorious home sign-off the fans were expecting as Newcastle dominated from start to finish without finding the net, but they did not really care as the dream of Champions League football came to fruition.

Newcastle had 23 goal attempts to Leicester's one and were denied by the woodwork three times as the visitors dug deep for a point that keeps their survival hopes just about still alive ahead of the final round of games on Sunday.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle are in third place with 70 points and one game to play, four ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool who also have one match remaining. Fourth-placed Manchester United have 69 points with two games left.

Leicester moved up a place above Leeds United on goal difference but remain 18th and must win against West Ham United on Sunday and hope 17th-placed Everton fail to beat Bournemouth.