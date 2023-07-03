Newcastle eye Kalvin Phillips and Conor Gallagher after reaching Tino Livramento stalemate

Newcastle United are looking into possible loan signings this summer with Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher both of interest, but they appear to have reached a stalemate in their negotiations with Southampton over Tino Livramento.

Last week, Newcastle made a bid for the full-back but have been unable to reach a compromise over the size of the fee, even though the player is keen to make the move.

Southampton are looking to bring in more than £30m (€34.9m) for the England U-21 international, but Newcastle are not willing to pay that much and are threatening to walk away from the deal as they do not feel the recently-relegated club are being realistic with their demands.

Newcastle’s bid, which is thought to have risen to £21m (€24.4m), remains on the table but they will move on if there is no progress made this week.

The situation is complicated by the fact Newcastle have shown they can be deceptive when talking about the size of their budgets, as well as the identity of their targets, but they have more pressing priorities this summer than signing a right-back to compete with captain Kieran Trippier.

Sources at St James’ Park have repeatedly stressed that the asking prices have been “astronomically high” so far this summer and they do not have a huge amount of money to spend.

It has also been confirmed that they are looking extensively across Europe for bargains, and players who might be allowed to leave on loan, with an option or an obligation to buy at the end of next season.

Everyone well placed to give an accurate appraisal of the situation admits a huge chunk of their budget has gone on the Italian Sandro Tonali, who has cost £52m (€60.5m) and will be confirmed as a Newcastle player this week.

A right-sided centre-back would appear to be the most pressing concern, but the initial plan this summer was to also add a left-back and two midfield players, not one.

That leaves the club with a lot of work still to do – and supposedly very little money to do it.

Newcastle are keeping a close watch on Phillips’ situation at Manchester City in case he is told he can leave later this summer. Phillips has been adamant that he wants to fight for his place under Pep Guardiola, but things could change when he returns for pre-season if he is told his game-time will once again be limited.

Newcastle have enquired about signing Gallagher from Chelsea in each of the past two transfer windows, but it has been reported that new manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to give the England international a fresh chance to prove himself at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle also desperately need to move players on, to free up wage space, with Ryan Fraser, Karl Darlow, Jeff Hendrick, Isaac Hayden and Javier Manquillo available.

If they were also to receive an attractive bid around the £40m (€46.6m) mark for Allan Saint-Maximin, he could be sold, but Howe would like to keep him.

It depends on the player’s state of mind to a large extent. If he is clear he wants to commit to another season on Tyneside, any thought of selling him will be ditched.