Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin have emerged as the two Newcastle United players who are still battling the "frightening" effects of coronavirus.

Steve Bruce, the Newcastle manager, raised concerns on Friday about the long-term health effects on both, even though their identities were being concealed at that time.

But Newcastle have since confirmed that captain Lascelles and Saint-Maximin, arguably their most influential attacking player, are the pair that Bruce was referring to.

Bruce said he did not expect to see either player back in the next fortnight as Newcastle prepare to tackle the hectic Christmas and new year period without two of their most important players and was unsure what longer-term impact the virus would have on the players amid fears they are suffering from "long Covid".

Newcastle face Brentford in the League Cup quarter-finals tonight before a league tie at Manchester City on St Stephen's Day.

Brentford v Newcastle United, Live, Sky Sports, 5.30

Irish Independent