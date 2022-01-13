| 2.9°C Dublin

breaking Newcastle complete signing of striker Chris Wood

Chris Wood has signed for Newcastle Expand

Close

Chris Wood has signed for Newcastle

Chris Wood has signed for Newcastle

Chris Wood has signed for Newcastle

Chris Wood has become Newcastle’s second January signing after completing his move from Premier League relegation rivals Burnley.

The 30-year-old New Zealand striker has signed for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in excess of £20million, on a two-and-a-half year-contract and could make his debut in Saturday’s showdown with fellow strugglers Watford at St James’ Park.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told the club website: “Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time and I’m very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here.

“He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us.”

Wood, who has played for Leicester and Leeds among other clubs, moves to Newcastle after four-and-a-half years at Burnley, during which time he scored 49 goals in 144 Premier League appearances.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I’m delighted to be a Newcastle United player,” Wood said.

“I have played at St James’ Park a few times and it’s an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my team-mates is very special.

“The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can’t wait to get onto the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us.”

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Related topics

More On Premier League

Most Watched

Privacy