Newcastle complete £50m deal for Milan star Sandro Tonali

Newcastle have completed their swoop for AC Milan star Sandro Tonali as they gear up for a return to Champions League football.

The 23-year-old Italy midfielder has signed for an undisclosed fee – understood to be in excess of £50million – on an initial deal which will keep him at St James' Park until 2028.

Tonali, who has 14 senior caps, has captained his country at the European Under-21s Championship in Georgia and Romania in recent weeks and the announcement of his signing came a day after the Italians exited the competition.

The former Brescia player said: "First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career.

"I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I'm really excited about playing at St James Park, I can't wait to feel the warmth of the fans."

Tonali is the kind of marquee signing Magpies head coach Eddie Howe has been targeting since guiding the club to a top-four Premier League finish last season to end a two-decade exile from Europe's most prestigious club competition.

Howe has signalled his intention to recruit quality rather than quantity this summer while remaining within the bounds of the spending limits under which a club which had invested more than £250million in the first three transfer windows under its new Saudi-backed owners must operate.

He has acknowledged the difficulty of competing on the domestic and European fronts next season and knows a repetition of a remarkable league campaign will be made all the tougher by the demands of rubbing shoulders with the continent's big boys once again.

However, landing a player of Tonali's stature is an indication of the direction Newcastle hope to take and the 45-year-old was delighted to have got his man.

Brighton sign Dutch U-21 goalkeeper

Brighton have signed Netherlands Under-21 goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht, the Premier League club have announced.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract at the Amex Stadium.

Verbruggen was named player of the season at Anderlecht last term despite only breaking into the first team in December.

He helped the club reach the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League and made his debut for the Dutch Under-21 side last month. He also earned a senior call-up in March.

Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: "I am very pleased to have signed Bart.

"He is used to playing a type of football similar to ours and he will have no problem fitting into our group.

"He has the potential to become a very important player for the club in the coming years."

Verbruggen began his career with hometown club NAC Breda and has also represented his country at Under-18 level.

Wolves add Tom King to squad

Wolves have added experienced goalkeeper Tom King to their squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

The 28-year-old has joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Northampton, where he made eight appearances in the Cobblers' successful League Two promotion drive to take his career tally past the 200-mark, and will provide back-up to Jose Sa and Dan Bentley.