New club enters the bidding in the race to sign Declan Rice

Man City could out-bid Arsenal in the battle to sign the Hammers captain

West Ham United's Declan Rice poses with the trophy at the Old Town Hall in Stratford, London, following Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final and ended their 43-year wait for a trophy. Picture date: Thursday June 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Ham. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Arsenal have been the frontrunners to sign Declan Rice after it was confirmed he will leave West Ham this summer, but they look set to face competition in the battle for his signature.

The Gunners have already held tentative talks with West Ham over a bid for their captain, who turned down a new lucrative contract to stay at the club last year.

Now it appears Arsenal have some heavyweight competition in the race to sign Rice after it was reported Manchester City are ready to enter the bidding war West Ham are hoping to set in motion for their England man.

Sky Sports are suggesting Arsenal’s opening bid for Rice was a massive £80million, with additional add-ons if he achieves success at the north London club.

City now need to decide whether they are willing to go that high in their efforts to sign a midfielder who could be a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan.

West Ham chief David Sullivan confirmed Rice will leave the club this summer and he will welcome the interest from City, as it is certain to inflate the selling price.

"We promised him he could go,” Sullivan told talkSPORT.

"He set his heart on going and in due course he has to get on and we have to get a replacement.

“It is not something we wanted to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago and he turned it down. You can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there.

"I think the offers will start to come today. Three or four clubs have shown interest but, out of respect to West Ham, while we’re still playing, you don’t make offers for players.”

Rice has side-stepped questions on his future since he led West Ham to Europa Conference League glory earlier this month, but it seems a decision over his future is imminent.

“I’ve still got two years left. I know it’s a generic answer but there’s so much speculation, I see it all the time, but I can’t help that, it comes with playing football every day and doing what I do,” said Rice.

“My focus, and it has been since the World Cup, was to win this trophy and keep West Ham in the Premier League. We’ve done that so I’m going to enjoy it.

“I genuinely don’t know what’s happening at the minute, that’s my honest answer.

“I’m completely blocked away from the whole situation because it would be totally wrong. I’ve still got two years left on my West Ham contract and until the day I go I’ll always respect that. That’s the main thing for me.

“The last two or three years it’s been non-stop about me – to read it myself is actually getting quite boring. Who knows what’s going to happen?

“It’s flattering to be wanted by a lot of clubs, but the badge on my chest is West Ham, I’ve got two years left on my contract and ultimately it’s up to the people above.

“Until the day I walk out of this club I’ll give absolutely everything and I’ll wear my heart on my sleeve for this badge.”