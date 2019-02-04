Liverpool dropped two more points in the Premier League title race after being held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham at London Stadium.

Nervy Liverpool slip up in title race once again as West Ham earn deserved point at London Stadium

The result means that Liverpool now hold a three point lead over Man City, but Pep Guardiola's men will go top if they beat Everton on Wednesday night.

The hosts started in a lively manner despite their recent poor form, and had the pick of the early chances.

Hernandez forced Alisson Becker into a diving save and dragged an effort wide, while Cresswell also drove one narrowly past the post from 25 yards as the Hammers started on the front foot.

However it was Liverpool who scored first, through Sadio Mane.

It was somewhat fortuitous as Milner was played in while well offside, but the skipper pulled back for Mane who turned inside the box and finished clinically to open up an important lead.

It did not last long, with a cleverly worked free-kicked from Felipe Anderson sliding the ball past the wall for Michail Antonio, who scuffed the shot somewhat into the far corner with the Liverpool defence caught sleeping.

Mane had a head saved from close range before Declan Rice missed a clear chance from another smart set piece as he beat the offside trap to be faced with goal, only to head over with the goal gaping as the teams went in at 1-1.

Chances were at a premium in the second half, with Mark Noble slicing over when he should have done better and Mo Salah's curling effort read by Lucasz Fabianski.

Divock Origi was played in one-on-one in the final seconds of the game, but fluffed his lines as the Hammers just about held on to a point to open up the title race once again, with Liverpool back to three points clear.

Press Association