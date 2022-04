Nemanja Matic has announced he will be leaving Manchester United at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old midfielder revealed on Instagram that he had informed interim manager Ralf Rangnick, his team-mates and the board of his decision.

The Serbian said on Instagram: “After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United. I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision.

“It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support.

“I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my teammates finish as strongly as possible.”