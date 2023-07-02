Nathan Collins on verge of Brentford move after record-breaking fee agreed with Wolves

Ireland defender Nathan Collins will complete a record-breaking move from Wolves to Brentford once he passes a medical next week after the clubs agreed a fee of £23million.

The Bees have been chasing Collins (22) for some time as it was clear that the defender would not get regular first team football at Wolves.

After initial bids were rejected, Brentford agreed to meet Wolves' demands and he will go for £23m, a record for an Irish player and and leaves Wolves with a £3m profit on a player they only signed last year.

Former Stoke City and Burnley man Collins began life at Molineux in the first team but lost his place last season. The move to a stable club like Brentford will offer the defender regular Premier League action but the deal will also be welcomed by Stephen Kenny ahead of that key international window in September.

Of the players available to Kenny, Chiedozie Ogbene has already secured a move to the Premier League but the status of other players such as Caoimhín Kelleher could change over the summer, Matt Doherty also among those on the move.

Elsewhere, veteran Asmir Begovic says his former Bournemouth teammate Mark Travers should "take stock" of his situation over the summer after a difficult season which saw the Ireland international's chances restricted with club and country.

Begovic, who is in talks with QPR and Luton Town about a possible move following his exit from Everton, was Travers' club-mate at Bournemouth for four years, with the pair in competition for a spell. The Bosnian international watched as Travers lost his place to Neto last season and felt sympathy for the Irishman, who is likely to start next season as No. 2 to Neto again.

While Stephen Kenny has stated his belief that Caoimhin Kelleher needs a move away from Liverpool to spur on his own career, Travers is unlikely to leave Bournemouth in the short-term but after a tough season - Travers played just three times for the Cherries in 2023 - a discussion may be had.

“First and foremost, Neto has been fantastic, obviously a top-level goalkeeper, who has played at the highest level for many, many years. Of course for Trav it’s an experience, it’s part of development," Begovic told BBC Radio Solent:

“There’s going to be ups and downs in football, there’s no doubt about it. It’s never smooth sailing, that’s for sure.

“He’s maybe dealing with a bit of a different experience now after having the games over the year previous to that. I’m sure he’ll take stock in the summer and see what he wants to do and I’m sure the club will as well.

"They’ll all put a plan together for his development and make sure he keeps going in the right direction. It's all part of a goalkeeper’s life and a professional footballer’s life. There’s ups and downs and you have to take them all in your stride, deal with them in the best way possible."