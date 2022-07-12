IRELAND cap Nathan Collins has today shattered the Irish transfer record by completing his €24million move from Burnley to Wolves.

The Dubliner put pen to paper after a medical today and immediately flew out to Spain to join his new team-mates for a pre-season camp. Collins has agreed a five-year deal, with an option to extend that for another 12 months with Burnley pocketing a significant profit for the fee they paid Stoke City for Collins only 12 months ago.

The deal is in excess of the fee which Liverpool paid to take Robbie Keane from Spurs in 2009 and, on the back of an earlier big money move for Gavin Bazunu to Southampton, is a boost for the national team with Collins now guaranteed Premier League football despite Burnley's relegation.

“We’ve looked at Nathan for a while and admired him, so we’re delighted to bring him to the football club. He’s a very talented young man – he’s only 21, has played international football and had a good season last year with Burnley. We think we’ve signed a player with a lot of potential, as well as being a very good footballer now," said Scott Sellsars, Wolves' Technical Director.

“We’re getting someone who is physically very good, very tall, very athletic, and is very comfortable on the ball – he can step in and take the ball forward, which is what we need. He’s very good in both boxes and has real aerial strength.

“The feedback on his personality is about his leadership qualities, he’s a good character, so he ticks all the boxes. He comes across as expected, a humble young man who is appreciative of the opportunity, so we’re all going to be very happy.”

Sellars said the club's staff had been doing their homework on Collins for some time.

"They put the hours in, speaking to people and watching the games, going to live games and watching the videos, getting analysis and data, which has led us to the right decision. You’re trying to find the perfect player who has everything you need, so when he’s got Premier League experience already, and has played a lot of games for a young man, it shows how well he’s progressing," he added.

“You do your due diligence and hard work to make sure everyone is in agreement, and once you get to that stage, it’s easier to get the player. It’s taken time, but we’ve got there in the end. We know we’ve lost some players and need to fill those spaces, so it’s important that we look at that. We’re delighted to get the first one and hopefully there’ll be more coming through.”